Universal Orlando to increase starting rate to $15 per hour

Universal Orlando Resort announced that it will increase its starting pay to $15 per hour, an increase of $2.

Universal is now the first Central Florida theme park to pay that starting wage. The 18,000 current team members will be given a raise based on the new rates and their time with the company.

"Today’s announcement represents the single-largest wage increase in Universal Orlando history. And while $15 is Universal’s new starting base rate, the company is increasing start rates for many other positions based on job requirements," the company announced.

The new rates will become effective June 27 and will impact full-time and part-time hourly positions as well as entry-level salaried roles.

"We are excited about our future and we want team members who will be excited to be part of that journey," said John Sprouls, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. "This is about taking care of both our current team members and those who will be joining our team. We know a great guest experience begins with our team members – and we will continue to provide the best work experience we can."

Universal Orlando currently is hiring thousands of full-time and part-time team members for the summer. Available positions include in-house call center, attractions, aquatics, food services, culinary, custodial, warehouse, operations, merchandise, sales, and more.