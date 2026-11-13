ULA to launch Vulcan rocket with Amazon Leo satellites from Florida's Space Coast

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The Brief United Launch Alliance plans to launch its Vulcan rocket to send 40 Amazon Leo satellites into orbit. The launch is scheduled for Friday from Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.



United Launch Alliance plans to launch its powerful Vulcan rocket from Florida's Space Coast for the first time since a booster experienced a mid-flight anomaly.

ULA Vulcan Leo 1 launch

The company is expected to launch the rocket Friday from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a 29-minute window that opens at 12:54 p.m.

The Vulcan rocket will carry a payload of 40 Amazon Leo broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit.

This launch will mark a return for ULA's Vulcan, which has been grounded since February after it experienced a mid-flight anomaly.

How to watch the ULA Vulcan rocket launch

ULA will provide live coverage of the launch.

A livestream will be available on the company's YouTube channel.

More Vulcan launches planned

ULA said Friday's launch is the first of 38 planned Vulcan launches for the Amazon Leo project.

The company has launched satellites for Amazon before. ULA sent 29 Amazon Leo satellites into orbit in July, but the company used its Atlas V rocket for that mission.

What is Amazon Leo?

Amazon is building a satellite network to compete with SpaceX's Starlink service.

Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper, is the company's broadband satellite network that is designed to provide fast internet to customers around the world.

The company has deployed hundreds of satellites into low-Earth orbit as its grows its network. Eventually, the network will have more than 3,000 satellites.