ULA delays vulcan rocket launch due to communication issue, officials
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The launch of a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket carrying the Amazon Leo 1 mission was delayed Saturday morning after officials announced that a network communication issue developed between ground equipment and the launch vehicle.
What we know:
The launch was originally scheduled for 12:32 p.m. EST today.
According to ULA, the communication issue required a reconfiguration that would extend the hold beyond the available 29-minute launch window, prompting officials to postpone the launch attempt.
The next launch attempt is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at 12:11 p.m. EST, pending range approval.
ULA reports that both the Vulcan rocket and the Amazon Leo 1 spacecraft remain healthy.
What we don't know:
ULA has not provided additional details about the specific cause of the network communication issue or how long the reconfiguration process will take.
The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the United Launch Alliance on November 14, 2026.