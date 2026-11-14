ULA delays vulcan rocket launch due to communication issue, officials

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The Brief The launch was originally scheduled for 12:32 p.m. EST today. ULA reports that both the Vulcan rocket and the Amazon Leo 1 spacecraft remain healthy. The next launch attempt is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at 12:11 p.m. EST, pending range approval.



The launch of a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket carrying the Amazon Leo 1 mission was delayed Saturday morning after officials announced that a network communication issue developed between ground equipment and the launch vehicle.

What we know:

The launch was originally scheduled for 12:32 p.m. EST today.

According to ULA, the communication issue required a reconfiguration that would extend the hold beyond the available 29-minute launch window, prompting officials to postpone the launch attempt.

The next launch attempt is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at 12:11 p.m. EST, pending range approval.

ULA reports that both the Vulcan rocket and the Amazon Leo 1 spacecraft remain healthy.

What we don't know:

ULA has not provided additional details about the specific cause of the network communication issue or how long the reconfiguration process will take.