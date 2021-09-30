UCF building evacuated after smell of gas
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Students and staff in the Biological Sciences Building on the main campus of the University of Central Florida were cleared from the building on Thursday afternoon following reports of a possible gas leak.
Firefighters arrived around 2:30 p.m. to assess the situation but signaled that there was no threat.
The UCF Police Department tweeted images of the evacuation and response. No other information was immediately released.
