Trooper shoots suspect after Orange County hit-and-run: FHP

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The Brief The shooting happened in the area of Lakeville Road on Friday night. The trooper did not sustain any injuries in the incident.



A suspect is in custody after being shot by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper following a hit-and-run in Orange County, according to officials.

Troopers initially responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Lakeville Road around 9:24 p.m. on Friday where a suspect later fled on foot, officials said.

Upon arrival, troopers encountered a suspect and deployed a taser after the suspect was non-compliant, according to FHP. After several taser deployments during the suspect's resistance, a trooper later fired his weapon, according to officials.

What we know:

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital, troopers said.

The trooper did not sustain any injuries in the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an investigation following the shooting.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the name of the suspect involved in the incident. The condition of the suspect remains unclear.