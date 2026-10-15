Train hits pedestrian in Ocala, police say

article

A pedestrian was hit by a train in Ocala early Thursday, according to police.

Police said several railroad crossings are blocked because of the crash, including NE 8th Avenue, NE 19th Avenue and 25th Avenue.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to get around the roadblocks.

Police have not released additional details about the pedestrian or their condition. It's also unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.