Titusville Police release full bodycam footage in February deadly shooting

The Brief Newly released unedited police video shows the February shooting of Maria Charles by Titusville officers. The State Attorney’s Office ruled the use of deadly force justified, citing a threat during a scuffle. Charles’s family disputes the ruling, calling the shooting excessive and unjustified.



Police in Titusville have released unedited body camera and dash camera footage showing the moment officers shot and killed a man during a February encounter — a case the State Attorney’s Office has ruled as a justified use of deadly force.

What we know:

Titusville Police have released full, unedited bodycam and dashcam footage from a February incident in which officers killed 25-year-old Tri-marea Rayquan Charles in a deadly shooting.

The State Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting justified, stating Charles posed a threat by lunging at officers and reaching for a dropped firearm. Charles was shot 10 times, according to the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we don't know:

Questions also persist about whether Charles posed an active threat when he was shot, and how much of the use-of-force decision was driven by protocol versus panic.

The backstory:

Police initially released an edited video with narration from the chief and a brief clip of raw footage, which drew backlash from the community and Charles’s family. Critics said the heavily produced version failed to provide transparency. The new footage was released following mounting pressure for full disclosure.

Big picture view:

The case reflects broader national tensions surrounding police use of force, transparency in officer-involved shootings, and public trust in internal investigations. Community members and Charles’s family continue to question whether deadly force was necessary, despite the official ruling.