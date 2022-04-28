Tiger Woods-designed golf attraction opens in Sarasota

A hi-tech entertainment venue co-owned by Tiger Woods hopes to attract golfers and non-golfers alike.

Popstroke opens at noon on Thursday and is located between University Town Center and Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

It features two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, bar, rooftop bar, playground, games and an ice cream parlor.

"We’re big into getting people off their iPhone and iPad and experience outdoor entertainment and reconnect," stated Greg Baroli, Popstroke co-owner.

Both putting courses were created by Tiger Woods and his design team and promises not to be like putt-putt or mini-golf.

The courses are miniaturized versions of a real golf course. Woods’ design team create traditional golf courses and the ones at PopStroke are the same design, only smaller. Each hole is either par 2 or 3.

One course is wheelchair accessible and the other has more angulations and breaks, allowing everyone to play the game. Players can bring their putters or use one from the facility.

"We’re trying to introduce the game of golf to people of all shapes and varieties and this is a progressive take on golf," Bartoli said. "It’s affordable and the great thing about putting is that it’s not intimidating. Everybody can putt. It’s a great part of the game of golf."

Popstroke has several locations in Florida and is planning to open a facility in Lutz this fall.

Popstroke Sarasota is located at 195 University Town Center Drive, It is open 9 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

It does not require reservations and admission is $25 for adults, who can come and go throughout the day without an additional charge.

Advertisement

LINK: Learn more about Popstroke here.