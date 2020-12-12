Texas State University holds in-person graduation ceremonies

Texas State University held in-person graduation ceremonies late this week, and over the weekend. The ceremonies honor fall graduates. and last spring and summer’s graduates.

Bobcat Stadium was limited to 25% capacity. Students were socially distanced on the field and required to wear masks. Ceremonies were live-streamed, and students were given the option to attend a fully virtual commencement ceremony.

An in-person ceremony was something many thought they would never see.

“I started crying at the end because I just started thinking about how overwhelming this year was. It was like a good cry… that we kind of finished and that we made it,” said Taylor Keys.

Keys lost a family member to COVID-19 this year. She encourages others to “just cherish everything you have, including people.”

In the classroom, students overcame several challenges. “We left for spring break and then we never came back, it’s been online ever since,” said Adilene Rodriguez-Peña.

Tyeri Putnam told FOX 7 Austin online learning required “a lot of self-management.” He said the year was tough, but he was proud he “persevered and got through it.”

Some saw opportunities in 2020’s curveballs. Among them, Kevin McNew. The West Texas father of two was able to finish his degree because of expanded online learning. “Don’t give up. You’re never too old to go back and finish up,” he said.

