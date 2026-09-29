Daytona Beach explores new attractions, amusement rides for boardwalk redevelopment

The Brief Daytona Beach is exploring new attractions to revitalize its boardwalk. Ideas include a Ferris wheel, roller-skating rink and other family-friendly entertainment. Proposals are due Oct. 27 before commissioners choose a redevelopment plan.



Daytona Beach leaders are exploring new attractions for the boardwalk as part of an effort to boost tourism and increase activity along the beachfront.

Amusement rides among possibilities

City commissioners have issued a request for proposals seeking a firm to recommend attractions and recruit developers for a vacant site on South Ocean Avenue.

Potential attractions could include a Ferris wheel, roller-skating rink or other family-friendly entertainment.

An aerial view of Daytona Beach. (Sky Fox)

Commissioner Ken Strickland said the boardwalk has been without amusement rides for about a decade and that residents and business owners want to see more activity.

"I know that amusements are a big draw. At one time, we had quite a few amusements here," Strickland said.

Residents welcome the idea

Some residents and visitors said new attractions could bring more families to the area and encourage additional businesses beyond souvenir shops.

What's next:

The city sent its request for proposals to more than 3,000 contacts. Responses are due Oct. 27, after which commissioners will review proposals and decide how to move forward with the boardwalk redevelopment.