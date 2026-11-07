Teen, child arrested after shooting at Apopka Fall Family Festival, officials say

The Brief According to officials, an argument that began inside the fair escalated into gunfire as the individuals were leaving. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times and remains in very serious critical condition at the hospital.



The Apopka Police Department has arrested two juveniles following a shooting at the Fall Family Festival at Kit Land Nelson Park on Friday.

According to officials, an argument that began inside the fair escalated into gunfire as the individuals were leaving near Goodrich Avenue and East Orange Street.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times and remains in very serious critical condition at the hospital. Officers quickly detained two juveniles and recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

Officials say that one 17-year-old was charged with attempted first-degree homicide, tampering with evidence, juvenile in possession of a firearm, and resisting an officer without violence. The second juvenile was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact Apopka Police at 407-703-1757 or CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).