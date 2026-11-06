West Melbourne boil water notice rescinded, officials say

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The Brief The City of West Melbourne rescinded a boil water notice that was put into effect on Monday, officials said. City officials announced a boil water notice earlier in the week after a water break was reported during Monday's flash floods.



The City of West Melbourne rescinded a boil water notice on Friday. The notice was put in place on Monday after reports of a main break, according to officials.

Water boil notice revoked

What we know:

The city announced a precautionary boil water notice during Monday's flash floods. A completed bacteriological survey showed that the city's water supply is safe to drink, leaders said.

Boil water notice put in effect on Monday

The backstory:

On Monday, Brevard County was hit with record levels of rain and flash flooding from a slow-moving weather system. Cities like Palm Bay, Melbourne, and West Melbourne were among those that were hit the hardest.

A precautionary boil water notice was put in place on Monday for West Melbourne residents living south of U.S. 192 and east of Hollywood Boulevard, officials said.

The city received reports of a water main break that had occurred at an unknown location. As crews searched for the break and made repairs, residents were asked to boil any water that was being used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or dish washing.