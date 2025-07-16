Tavares considers crackdown on garage sales amid resident complaints

The Brief Tavares officials are considering a permit system and limits on garage sales after resident complaints. Some homeowners say frequent yard sales are disrupting neighborhoods; others say they're just trying to earn a living. No vote has been taken yet, but city leaders plan to make a decision in the coming weeks.



City officials in Tavares are considering new limits on garage sales, citing a growing number of complaints about traffic disruptions, noise, and neighborhood disturbances tied to frequent yard sales.

What we know:

City officials in Tavares are weighing new regulations on garage sales after receiving roughly 15 complaints about frequent sales causing traffic congestion, noise, and neighborhood disruption.

At a Tuesday city meeting, commissioners discussed enforcing an existing rule that limits residents to four garage sales per year and potentially requiring no-cost permits to track compliance.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear what penalties residents could face if new rules are implemented, or how the city plans to monitor and enforce them. Officials have not detailed how a permit system would be administered or whether exceptions would be made for hardship cases.

The backstory:

Tavares currently has a four-sales-per-year rule on the books, but no formal system for issuing permits or tracking violations.

Without a mechanism to enforce the rule, some residents reportedly host garage sales almost every weekend, leading to neighbor complaints that prompted city leaders to revisit the ordinance.

Big picture view:

The debate has stirred tension between homeowners trying to earn supplemental income and others who say the frequency of these sales disrupts residential life.

What they're saying:

While no vote was taken at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners discussed potential fines for violations if new rules are adopted. A final decision is expected in the coming weeks.