Target recalls 480,000 pieces of infant, toddler clothing over choking hazard

Target is recalling 480,000 infant and toddler rompers and swimsuits due to choking hazards, according to multiple Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) notices.

The recall covers approximately 299,000 Cloud Island infant rompers and 181,000 Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits.

According to the agency's warnings, the rashguards on the swimsuits have defective snaps that can break or detach, "posing choking and laceration hazards to children."

The recall was initiated after 27 such incidents were reported, including "one report of a laceration."

The Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon, Coral Icon Story Hawaiian, and Moxie Peach Lemon one-piece swimsuits were sold online and at Target stores nationwide.

The infant rompers are also being recalled for defective snaps that can break or detach from the piece of clothing, "posing a choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children," according to CPSC.

To date, there have been 16 reports of the snaps on the rompers either breaking, detaching, or missing entirely. In some cases, the child was reportedly scratched and pinched.

This recall includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers.

The products were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as online at Target.com, GoogleExpress.com and Shipt.com.

In both cases, consumers should return the affected products for a refund, the agency said.

