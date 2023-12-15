'Candy lady:' Tampa woman arrested for selling drug-infused candy to children, trafficking fentanyl: FDLE

article

A Tampa woman, known as the ‘candy lady,' was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl and selling drug-infused candy to children in her neighborhood, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Renee Stephens, 32, of Tampa, was found with 153 grams of fentanyl, 100 fentanyl pills, and marijuana, as well as 63 individually packaged snacks resembling candy that contained marijuana. According to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, agents seized enough fentanyl to kill 80,000 people.

She was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail where she faces a litany of drug charges and is being held on a $92,000 bond.

According to FDLE, their investigation into Stephens began in August when agents in Tampa Bay received a tip regarding her drug activities. Over the course of three months, agents conducted controlled purchases with Stephens, buying a total of 58 grams of fentanyl.

During one of these purchases, agents saw Stephens handling fentanyl while holding her infant child, according to the FDLE.

"I applaud the hard work of our agents who continue to target and arrest fentanyl traffickers," FLDE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said. "The drug-infused candy this suspect was reportedly selling to children is every parent’s worst nightmare. FDLE and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office will hold her accountable."

Renee's husband, Vincent E. Stephens, who is currently behind bars in state prison for drug-related charges, was working with his wife to facilitate these deals, according to the FDLE.

"This defendant, known as the ‘Candy Lady,’ endangered Floridians, including children by targeting and selling drug-infused candy, chips and cereal," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "In a law enforcement-controlled purchase, the woman even handed over fentanyl while holding her infant child. It is unconscionable that a mother would have this poison near her baby and sell it to others."