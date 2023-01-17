Sussex County pro wrestling star Jay Briscoe dies at 38, Ring of Honor Wrestling says

article

Jay Briscoe, a professional wrestling star and Sussex County native, has died at the age of 38, according to the Ring of Honor wrestling company.

Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, formed the 13-time reigning championship tag team "The Briscoe Brothers" with his brother Mark.

Ring of Honor, as well as its owner Tony Khan, shared the news of Briscoe's passing Tuesday night:

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family," Khan said.

MORE HEADLINES:

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans," ROH tweeted.

TMZ reports that the star wrestler died in a car crash in Delaware. However, further details are not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.