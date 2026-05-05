Suspicious death investigation underway after witnesses find man dead, Marion County deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County deputies are conducting a death investigation after witnesses reported a dead body, the sheriff's office said.
What we know:
The Marion County Sheriff's office is investigating a reported suspicious death near 189th Avenue in Dunnellon.
The sheriff's office said the investigation began when witnesses found a dead adult man. The sheriff's office reported its investigation around 9 p.m., May 5.
Since Tuesday evening, no additional details have been released.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not publicly identified the man at this time. The manner of his death has not been released.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.