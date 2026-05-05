Suspicious death investigation underway after witnesses find man dead, Marion County deputies say

The Brief The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after witnesses discovered the body of an adult man near 189th Avenue in Dunnellon. Authorities responded to the scene on the evening of May 5 following reports of a suspicious death in the area. As of Tuesday evening, the man’s identity and the specific manner of his death have not been released to the public.



Marion County deputies are conducting a death investigation after witnesses reported a dead body, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff's office is investigating a reported suspicious death near 189th Avenue in Dunnellon.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began when witnesses found a dead adult man. The sheriff's office reported its investigation around 9 p.m., May 5.

Since Tuesday evening, no additional details have been released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the man at this time. The manner of his death has not been released.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.