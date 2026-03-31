Suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez in court for first time since bonding out in illegal gambling case

The Brief Marcos Lopez, the suspended Osceola County sheriff, is facing racketeering charges for allegedly running an illegal gambling ring. The state raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest involving one of his attorneys. Lopez chose to keep the attorney.



Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez appeared in court Tuesday for the first time since posting bail on charges accusing him of operating an illegal gambling ring and offering law enforcement protection in exchange for money and political favors.

The state says there is a chance one of his attorneys could run into some problems.

The backstory:

Lopez’s attorney, Migdalia Perez, has also represented two people who are serving as state’s witnesses in this case: Kyle Henry and Douglas Ford.

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"His counsel may be materially limited in her ability to cross-examine these witnesses based on her prior representation," Panagioto Papakos from the Office of Statewide Prosecutor told the judge.

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Lopez said he has no problem with the overlap between their attorneys and his.

The witnesses

Douglas Ford gave the former Sheriff a wink Tuesday before taking the stand.

He says he used to serve as a personal driver for Lopez, and that he and Henry worked together as a protection detail.

Ford was fired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2024, after being arrested for illegally accessing the criminal justice academy’s cameras to spy on his girlfriend.

He wound up taking a deal on a no contest plea – sentenced to 24 months probation. He was let off the hook for that 9 days later.

Kyle Henry was arrested in 2025, accused of accessing an electronic device without authority. His case is still pending.