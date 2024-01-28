Man arrested after 2 men found dead in Orange County home, deputies say

article

A 29-year-old man is in jail after two men were found dead in an Orange County home late Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Tucker Avenue in reference to a death investigation, a press release stated. Upon arrival, they found two men dead inside the home with apparent signs of trauma, deputies said. The suspect, identified by deputies as Jose Rafael Cantarero, initially left the scene but later returned and was taken into custody without incident, according to OCSO.

Cantarero was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon and taken to the Orange County Jail, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office stated that it is still very early in the investigation and there is no other information available at this time.

Jose Rafael Cantarero, Orange County Sheriff's Office



