‘Stadium in a box’: Heineken sending real stadium seats to MLS fans missing game-day experience

Sports fans around the world are missing the experience of physically going to games. That’s why Heineken 0.0 is sending real stadium seats to Major League Soccer (MLS) fans for the ultimate “at-home stadium experience” while they watch their favorite teams play.

The beer brand is teaming up with MLS to give fans the chance to win a supersized Heineken 0.0 stadium in a box.

Including a real stadium seat from their favorite team, iconic stadium food and a custom Heineken 0.0 beverage fridge delivered right to their door, each stadium in a box is unique to a U.S.-based MLS team.

To enter for a chance to win, fans just need to show how they remotely cheer on their favorite teams and tag the official Heineken Twitter account with the hashtags #CheerfromHome and #Promo.

Fans in select markets will also be able to receive a free 6-pack of alcohol-free Heineken 0.0 delivered to their homes just for entering the sweepstakes, according to the company.

"The most important part to us was ensuring fans across the country were getting an authentic stadium experience at home," said Meredith Kiss, senior brand director of Heineken USA. "We worked closely with MLS to secure real stadium seats from across the U.S. and then made it even better by adding great food and of course great beer."

Advertisement

Heineken is not the only beer company that’s aiming for a COVID-friendly drinking experience. On July 31, Natural Light announced its own sweepstakes offering a mobile dorm to one lucky college student.

RELATED: Natural Light is offering a mobile-dorm for 1 college student to enjoy ‘freedoms of college’ from home