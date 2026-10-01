Sumter County deputies arrest man accused of ramming patrol vehicle after brief manhunt

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The Brief A man accused of striking a deputy and patrol vehicle during a traffic stop has been arrested. Detectives found the suspect at an RV park about a mile from where the incident began. Authorities said he was taken into custody without further incident.



The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a man accused of striking a deputy and a patrol vehicle with his own vehicle before fleeing during a traffic stop.

Deputies said the incident happened Sept. 30 when a deputy stopped 34-year-old John Riehm and attempted to take him into custody on active warrants. Investigators said Riehm resisted arrest, struck the deputy and the deputy's patrol vehicle with his vehicle, then fled the scene.

Suspect arrested after overnight search

The Sheriff's Office said detectives tracked Riehm to the Wildwood RV Village in Wildwood, about a mile from where the original incident occurred.

Authorities said Riehm was taken into custody without further incident.

Sheriff's Office praises detectives

The sheriff's office credited detectives for quickly locating the suspect and safely ending the search.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our detectives, the suspect involved in last night's incident has been located and arrested," the agency said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office added that the arrest "brought this incident to a safe conclusion."