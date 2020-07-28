St. Bernard dog rescued on England’s highest mountain

The breed might be famed for performing mountain rescues, but a Saint Bernard dog named Daisy was in need of some high-altitude help herself after getting into trouble on England’s highest peak recently.

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team said they were called out on July 24 after Daisy stopped and showed signs of leg pain while descending Scafell Pike.

A team of 16 rescuers took almost five hours to bring Daisy to safety.

(Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team)

(Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team)

“A few different tactics needed to be tried until both Daisy and her stretcher bearers were all satisfied and progress downhill could be made,” the rescue team said.

“It had become quickly apparent that Daisy’s cooperation was going to be essential if we were to make progress as Daisy made sure we knew that if she didn’t want to do something, she wasn’t going to do it.

“However, after a little persuasion and a bit of arranging the stretcher to become dog friendly and of course plenty more treats, the 55 kg Daisy very quickly settled down with her chin resting on the head guard, having realized that we were trying to help her.”