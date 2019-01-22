SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: House Calls: New Year, New You

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Dr. Anita Moorjani, Pediatrician at AdventHealth for Children, joined Good Day Orlando on Monday morning at 8 a.m. She answered your questions on children's health. See her responses below.

ANSWERED QUESTIONS:

Q: Why is it important to schedule well-visits for me and my children?

A: For many reasons- routine vaccines are administered at well visits. These are important to protect against many preventable diseases. We also like to practice preventative medicine-counseling children and families on healthy living, eating, exercise, good habits. We also like to address any concerns that parents or children might have about there health.

Q: My child’s weight fluctuates often, with him tending to be a little overweight. Is this normal as he is growing? Any suggestions to help regulate him to a healthier size?

A: As children are growing through adolescence, they should be gaining weight, but in a healthy way. Overweight is defined as having a BMI above the 85%, and if your child falls in this category, it might be worth speaking to your pediatrician about if he is being as healthy as he can, as overweight children can become overweight adults.

Q: What can I do to ensure my child has good mental health?

A: Talk to your child daily about their day- there are so many stressors that children are exposed to in school, with their peers, through social media. Having open communication with them to identify when they are anxious, feeling down, or excessively worried is very important. Also getting good sleep, eating well and exercising are all important for good mental health

Q: Recommended diet? Does this differ by age or gender?

A: Yes, caloric requirements do change based on age and activity level. There are some differences in gender during adolescence, but these are minor.

Q: What extra vaccines or shots do you recommend?

A: There are no extra vaccines per se, I recommend following the CDC recommended schedule. In addition you should get yearly flu shots.

Q: What can I do about my child’s bedwetting?

A: Bedwetting is very common, and depending on your child's age this may be normal. About 5% of 8-10 yr olds still wet the bed. Limiting fluids to 1 hour before bedtime can help. You should tak to your pediatrician if you are concerned, as there are medications and alarms that can be helpful

Q: My child has an abnormal amount of energy. I can barely get him to sit still and he’s always hyper. Sometimes, he’s so hyper that he’s falling or hitting his head on things. He’s a clumsy three year old. How can I naturally calm him down? Or is this normal for someone so young?

A: This most likely is normal for him. Some things to try if you have not are to limit sweet beverages-no juice at all. Also limit screen time, you want him to be creative and play, with you and on his own. Exercise is also a great way to tire him out!

Q: I notice my toddler being a little extra clumsy and sometimes isn’t the best at finding / spotting things. How do I know if he is having vision problems and need to take him to see someone?

A: You should definitely take him to his doctor, as they can evaluate him for vision problems and see if any other concerns come up that could be causing him to be clumsy

Q: How can I tell what food allergies my child has? I would prefer to know before they eat it.

A: The most common food allergies are eggs, peanuts, tree nuts. We actually recommend trying these foods even before 1 yr of age. If your child has any type of reaction, it may be a food allergy and worth discussing with your doctor.

Q: How common is cancer among children? Should I be looking for lumps or dark spots or something more specific?

A: Skin cancer is a concern in sunny Florida. When your child goes in for regular check ups your doctor should do a full skin exam and check for abnormal lumps. If you have a concern too, please address with your doctor.

Q: How can I tell the difference between a cold and the flu?

A: Good question, the flu is like a cold gone very bad-high fevers, chills, muscle aches, possible congestion and cough, stomach ache, vo

Q: How do I know if my baby’s poop is normal?

A: There is a lot of variety in infants stools- they can go 9 times a day or once every 3-4 days. Color can vary too-as long as it isnt black or with blood it should be okay. Stools should also be penaut butter, well formed or loose cons

Q: What are the health benefits of breastfeeding vs formula?

A: Many! Breast milk boosts the immune system