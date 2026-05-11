SpaceX Florida 'Starship Factory' taking shape as NASA bets big on lunar return

The Brief SpaceX is racing to complete a massive "Starship Factory" near Kennedy Space Center by the end of 2026 to support NASA’s Artemis missions and the goal of returning humans to the moon. While the rocket is currently stacked for a high-stakes test flight following critical safety upgrades, experts warn that significant schedule delays could allow China to beat the United States in the global space race. Although the Florida factory is expected to be finished soon, the success of the lunar program remains dependent on SpaceX proving the vehicle can safely reach orbit and perform complex maneuvers in space.



The race to the moon is heating up on the Space Coast as SpaceX races to complete a massive "Starship Factory" near the Kennedy Space Center.

The facility, which is expected to be fully built by the end of 2026, will be the birthplace of the rockets intended to carry NASA astronauts back to the lunar surface.

A high-stakes test flight

What we know:

SpaceX is currently preparing for its next major test flight. The Starship vehicle is already stacked and ready on the launch pad following a series of upgrades designed to address failures seen in previous versions.

Space UpClose's Ken Kremer noted that SpaceX recently completed a "wet dress rehearsal," signaling that a launch could happen any day.

"They have to upgrade it because v1 and v2 had a lot of failures," Kremer said. "That’s why these changes are really important. They have to work, and it has to be safe".

The looming ‘space race’ with China

While NASA remains committed to Starship as its primary lunar lander for the Artemis missions, delays have caused concern among experts.

Timeline:

Artemis 3 is currently targeted for a late 2027 launch, but internal readiness dates for some components have already slipped into 2028.

Kremer warns that SpaceX's setbacks could have geopolitical consequences.

"On Starship, they are years behind schedule, and now because of that, the Chinese could beat us to the moon," he said.

Testing in Florida's backyard

While much of the early Starship testing has occurred in Texas, the focus is shifting to Florida. The massive factory taking shape near KSC represents a $1.8 billion investment in the Space Coast infrastructure.

Zac Aubert, founder of The Launch Pad Network, says the big question now shifts from the factory to the fleet itself.

"Will they have vehicles ready and in orbit?" Aubert asked. "More of my questions go to those companies [SpaceX] than they do to NASA."

SpaceX has stated it aims for its first Florida-based Starship launches by the end of this year, provided it receives the necessary federal approvals.