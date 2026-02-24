Watch again: SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

The Brief SpaceX launched the Starlink 6-110 mission on Tuesday, sending 29 satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch took place at 6:04 p.m. SpaceX is expected to launch another 25 satellites on Feb. 25.



SpaceX has launched another 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The Starlink satellites launched from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

This was the 10th flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-69, CRS-32, GPS III-7, USSF-36, and five Starlink missions, SpaceX said.

After the separation, the booster will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Satellites are expected to be deployed an hour and four minutes into the mission.

Following the launch in Florida, Falcon-9 will launch 25 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

SpaceX has acquired xAI, forming one of the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engines on (and off) Earth → https://t.co/3ODfcYnqfg pic.twitter.com/el40rCUBGe — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 2, 2026 SpaceX has acquired xAI, forming one of the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engines on (and off) Earth → https://t.co/3ODfcYnqfg pic.twitter.com/el40rCUBGe — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 2, 2026

What is SpaceX?

The backstory:

SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, started in 2002 to create powerful, fully reusable launch vehicles. SpaceX rockets can withstand reentry and land back on Earth to re-fly again.

They hope to become capable of carrying humans to Mars and other destinations in the solar system. In 2020, SpaceX was the first private company to transport people to the International Space Station.

The company has completed 614 missions, 574 landings and 537 relights, its website said.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit today at 12:35 p.m., from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

What is Starlink?

With a goal of providing high-speed Internet around the world, Starlink aims to provide connectivity for streaming, video calls, gaming and remote working anywhere in the world – including remote locations.

Residential services start at $59 a month, until Oct. 29 and then return to a base price of $80 a month, Starlink's website said. Now, over 7 million people across 150 countries, territories and markets are connected with Starlink, a SpaceX post said.

According to Space.com, SpaceX currently has 8,475 Starlink satellites in orbit – with a goal of having a total of 42,000 in orbit. Each satellite has a lifespan of five years.

What's next:

The next launch is set for Feb. 25 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 9 a.m.