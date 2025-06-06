SpaceX set to launch SiriusXM SXM-10 satellite from Florida Friday night
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to launch the SiriusXM SXM-10 satellite to geosynchronous transfer orbit from Florida on Friday night.
A Falcon 9 rocket is expected to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The four-hour launch window will open at 11:19 p.m. If needed, there's a backup chance on Saturday at the same time.
The rocket’s first stage has flown seven times before, having launched Crew-9, RRT-1, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2, and three Starlink missions. It will try to land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after launch.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by SpaceX.