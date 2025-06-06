SpaceX set to launch SiriusXM SXM-10 satellite from Florida Friday night

The Brief SpaceX will launch the SXM-10 satellite from Florida on Friday night. A Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral’s SLC-40. The launch window opens at 11:19 p.m.



SpaceX is planning to launch the SiriusXM SXM-10 satellite to geosynchronous transfer orbit from Florida on Friday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket is expected to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The four-hour launch window will open at 11:19 p.m. If needed, there's a backup chance on Saturday at the same time.

The rocket’s first stage has flown seven times before, having launched Crew-9, RRT-1, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2, and three Starlink missions. It will try to land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after launch.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: