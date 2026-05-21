SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida

The Brief SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast. A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, sending 29 satellites into low Earth orbit. The latest batch join Starlink's growing network of satellites that provide broadband services across the world.



SpaceX has launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Thursday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just after 6 a.m., sending 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

This marked the 28th flight for the first stage booster, which previously supported 20 Starlink missions and NASA's Crew-5 launch.

Following first stage separation, the booster landed on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

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Starlink missions

This new batch of satellites will join thousands of other satellites that have already been sent to space, expanding Starlink's growing constellation.

The network provides broadband service to users in more than 150 countries, mostly serving remote and underserved areas.