SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida for Starlink mission
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX added more satellites to its Starlink network Monday with a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The launch was scheduled for 7:48 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40.
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A Falcon 9 rocket sent 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.
The launch marked the 28th flight for the Falcon 9 booster, which supported previous missions such as NASA's Crew-6, USSF-124 and 22 Starlink missions.
Following first stage separation, the booster will target a landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which is positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for a Starlink mission on Monday, May 25, 2026. (Credit: SpaceX)
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Starlink satellite network
The 29 satellites join Starlink's megaconstellation, a network of thousands of satellites.
Starlink provides broadband service to users in more than 150 countries, mostly serving underserved and remote areas.
The Source: This story was written with information released by SpaceX.