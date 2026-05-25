SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida for Starlink mission

The Brief SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Monday. The rocket sent 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. The launch was scheduled for 7:48 a.m. from Launch Complex 40.



SpaceX added more satellites to its Starlink network Monday with a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch was scheduled for 7:48 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40.

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A Falcon 9 rocket sent 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

The launch marked the 28th flight for the Falcon 9 booster, which supported previous missions such as NASA's Crew-6, USSF-124 and 22 Starlink missions.

Following first stage separation, the booster will target a landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which is positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for a Starlink mission on Monday, May 25, 2026. (Credit: SpaceX)

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Starlink satellite network

The 29 satellites join Starlink's megaconstellation, a network of thousands of satellites.

Starlink provides broadband service to users in more than 150 countries, mostly serving underserved and remote areas.