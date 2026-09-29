Man accused of setting house fire that killed dogs, injured others ordered held without bond

The Brief A Seminole County man was ordered held without bond after investigators say he intentionally set his home on fire. Nine of the 11 dogs inside died, while two continue recovering from burns and smoke inhalation. Officials hope the surviving dogs can eventually be placed in foster care and adopted.



A Seminole County man accused of intentionally setting his home on fire, killing nine dogs, was ordered held without bond Tuesday on an arson charge.

Defense cites mental health

The backstory:

Investigators said 11 dogs were inside the home when Terrance Banks allegedly poured gasoline on the floor and ignited the fire. Six dogs died inside the house, another was recovered dead by a neighbor and two more later died from their injuries. Two dogs survived.

Banks appeared before a judge Tuesday, where his attorney said he is suffering from psychosis.

Prosecutors argued Banks poses a danger to the community and himself. The judge ordered him held without bond on the arson charge.

2 dogs continue recovering

Seminole County Animal Services said the four dogs rescued from the fire suffered burns and smoke inhalation. Two later died, while the remaining two are improving.

Officials said they hope the surviving dogs can eventually enter foster care before being adopted into permanent homes.