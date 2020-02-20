South Daytona merges departments amid duct-tape repairs at local parks

The City of South Daytona has merged departments to help improve local parks -- a longtime request from parents.

Duct tape is being used to repair playgrounds at some of the parks. FOX 35 News saw the makeshift repairs at Riverfront Veterans Memorial Park and Blaine O’Neal Park.

“I would not bring any of my children there,” said one parent.

City leaders call the quick fixes embarrassing. FOX 35 News spoke with city councilmember Ralph Schoenherr over the phone who said a plan is in place to fix it.

“Very shocked thinking back that that could happen,” said Schoenherr.

The issue was discussed at last week’s council meeting. Council voted to merge two different departments. Schoenherr said it would allow more manpower to make the proper fixes.

“It’s unacceptable and it needs to be fixed, and it’s gonna be budgeted and it will be taken care of,” he said.