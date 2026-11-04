Brevard Public Schools will be open on Thursday, Nov. 5, district says

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The Brief Brevard Public Schools will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 5. Schools and district buildings have been closed since Monday, Nov. 1, due to the excessive rainfall and flooding that impacted the county. School buses, before-school care, after-school care, and after-school activities and sports will all operate on their usual schedules.



Students in Brevard County will have to head back to class on Thursday, as the district announced school will resume on Nov. 5.

The district has been closed since Monday, Nov. 3, due to the excessive rainfall that caused flooding across numerous streets and neighborhoods throughout the county.

Brevard Public Schools back in session: What to know

Local perspective:

"All Brevard Public Schools will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, November 5. We have completed assessments of all school campuses and are ready to welcome our students and staff back," the district said in a statement.

Officials said school buses will operate on their normal schedules. However, it's possible there could be some delays, especially in areas still impacted by the flooding aftermath.

Before-school care and after-school care, and all after-school sports and activities, will also operate on their normal schedules.

Any storm-related absences will be excused, the district said, acknowledging that many are still dealing with impacts from the storm and floodwaters.

Some schools are still under a boil-water notice

Dig deeper:

Many schools in the southern part of Brevard County are still under a boil water notice, officials said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have put additional precautions in place at affected schools to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. Families whose schools are impacted by the boil water notice will receive direct communication from their school with additional information and guidance," the district said.

What they're saying:

"Thank you for your patience, understanding and cooperation as our community continues to recover from this week's extreme weather. Our hearts are with the families and communities impacted by the widespread flooding, and we remain committed to supporting one another during this time."