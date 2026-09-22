Bicyclist seriously hurt in Winter Springs hit-and-run crash, FHP says

The Brief A 29-year-old bicyclist was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Winter Springs, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The hit-and-run crash happened on the morning of Sept. 17 in the area of Tuskawilla Road and Windwillow Circle. Troopers said so far there is no vehicle description in this hit-and-run crash investigation.



A 29-year-old man who was riding his bicycle in Winter Springs was seriously hurt last week after being hit by a vehicle that drove off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the area of Tuskawilla Road and Windwillow Circle.

According to troopers, the man was riding north on Tuskawilla Road in the bike lane when an unknown vehicle hit him and then took off.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released details about the suspected vehicle or driver.

"Unfortunately, there's no vehicle description here," Trooper Migdalisis Garcia said. "So it's very difficult for our investigation to even begin when we don't have anywhere to start from."

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8447).