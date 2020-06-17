Send your dad a virtual Father’s Day message

Can’t get your dad a Father’s Day card this year? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

In the video above, you’ll see a group of Father’s Day messages flashing by on the screen. To send your dad a personalized message, all you need to do is play the video, wait a few seconds, pause, and screengrab the image that suits your sentiments best. That will be your special Father's Day message.

To screengrab on Windows/PC: Maximize the video and press “Alt + prtScn” on your keyboard. An image of the video should then save to your computer. Your computer may also have the “Snipping Tool” which allows you to easily capture an image without having to maximize the video.

To screengrab on Mac: Maximize the video and hold the Command, Shift, and 3 keys. Your entire screen should then be captured. You can also capture a portion of the screen by holding the Command, Shift, and 4 keys, allowing you to grab your Mother’s Day message without having to maximize the whole video.

To take a screenshot on iPhone: Press and hold the Power and Home buttons at the same time. Your screen should flash white, indicating that the screenshot was captured.

To take a screenshot on Android: Press and hold the Power and Volume keys at the same time. You should hear a screenshot noise and receive a notification that the image was captured.

From there, just send to your dad via text, social media, email or any other digital method that you prefer. Happy Father's Day!

