Seminole comptroller raises financial concerns over proposed indoor sports complex

The Brief Seminole County Comptroller Grant Maloy warns the proposed $175 million indoor sports complex could pose significant financial risks. His report projects $121 million in revenue over 30 years and a potential $211 million negative cash flow. County officials say funding plans include tourism taxes and sales tax revenue, with commissioners set to receive an update in January.



Seminole County Comptroller Grant Maloy is questioning the financial feasibility of a proposed indoor sports complex near the county airport, warning that the project's rising costs could create a significant financial burden for taxpayers.

Local perspective:

In a 16-page report released by his inspector general's office, Maloy outlined several concerns about the proposed Seminole Indoor Sports Complex, which would feature indoor basketball courts and outdoor volleyball courts. The facility is also expected to host regional sporting events and tournaments, including wrestling and cheerleading competitions.

Maloy said the estimated cost has nearly tripled in three years, increasing from $61 million to $175 million. He also questioned whether the facility would generate enough revenue to cover its long-term expenses.

According to the report, the complex is projected to generate approximately $121 million in revenue over 30 years. Using an assumed interest rate of 4.75%, the report estimates the project could experience a negative cash flow of $211 million.

Maloy also raised concerns about using penny sales tax revenue to help fund the development, arguing that the money could instead support other county services and community projects, particularly as officials face potential budget pressures.

Seminole County officials responded that current financial plans call for construction to be funded through a tourism improvement district, tourist development tax revenue and penny sales tax funds.

In a statement, the county said it remains committed to a measured approach to the project, including reviewing its financial considerations, potential economic and community benefits, and alignment with broader county priorities.

What's next:

County commissioners are expected to receive an update on the proposed complex in January, when they will be presented with additional information about projected costs and the project's next steps.