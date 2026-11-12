Florida man accused of sexual battery of Eustis woman with disability, police say

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The Brief On Tuesday, officers responded to a sexual battery incident that happened near S. Grove Street and Citrus Avenue on Sunday night, according to the Eustis Police Department Officers arrested Alexander Benjamin Johnson for six counts of sexual battery on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson is held in jail, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.



A Lake County man is accused of sexually battering a cognitively impaired woman near a church in Eustis, according to the Eustice Police Department.

Police arrested Alexander Benjamin Johnson for six counts of sexual battery on Wednesday afternoon, a news release said.

Lake County man accused of sexually battering cognitively impaired woman

What we know:

Police responded to a call from a mother who said her homeless daughter was allegedly sexually battered on Sunday night, according to a police report. The mother made the call after seeing a post on social media.

When investigators spoke with the victim, she shared that she met Johnson on Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. when she was sleeping underneath a gazebo at Eustis Lake Walk. The two agreed to go somewhere else to a find a place to sleep, and walked to a church on 600 S. Grove Street, a report said.

The report claims that the incident occurred when the two arrived at the church. It also details the victim asking Johnson to stop several times throughout the night, but he refused, investigators say.

Johnson and the victim went to a drop-in center at 115 E. Citrus Avenue on Tuesday morning, a news release said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Johnson and the victim knew each other prior to them meeting on Sunday night.

Johnson's charges

Dig deeper:

Johnson was arrested on Wednesday after officers spotted him riding a bike in Eustis. He is charged with six counts of sexual battery and being held at the Lake County Jail.