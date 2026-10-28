Manatee with lost flipper thriving at SeaWorld Orlando: 'A second chance'

The Brief Rescuers in Titusville helped save an injured manatee named Southpaw after she became tangled in a crab trap. The sea cow lost her right flipper due to severe line damage but is now swimming smoothly during rehabilitation at SeaWorld Orlando. Animal care specialists have assisted more than 30 struggling manatees at the park's rescue center so far this year.



A severely injured manatee named Southpaw is swimming and recovering at SeaWorld Orlando after a tangled crab trap forced veterinary teams to amputate her right flipper. She’s getting a second chance thanks to an observant couple in Titusville.

Florida manatee rescue

The backstory:

Good Samaritans first spotted the marine mammal struggling against the heavy debris in the Indian River Lagoon near Titusville in September.

Waterfront resident Terry Morse noticed the entangled animal and immediately alerted state wildlife officials with photographic proof. Morse said, "If it doesn’t look right, doesn’t look normal to you, then question it."

Wildlife officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stepped in and transported the distressed animal directly to the rehabilitation facility at SeaWorld.

Since then, she’s been undergoing lifesaving treatment to remove a crab trap from her right flipper.

Veterinary surgeons could not save the damaged limb, but the specialist team successfully freed her from the dangerous commercial gear and saved her life.

Senior zoological specialist Mallorie McCormack said, "They were able to remove that line."

SeaWorld veterinary care

What's next:

The manatee, now named Southpaw, still needs more TLC. She’s receiving medicine and being monitored to make sure she gains weight.

The observant caller, Terry and her family and friends, visited the park Wednesday to check on the recovering patient.

She added, "I feel very honored to be a part of her, a little part of her journey back to a second chance."

Losing one flipper won’t hold her back. Southpaw should make a full recovery and will be releasable.

Lagoon release plans

What we don't know:

Caregivers do not yet have a confirmed calendar date for releasing the animal back into coastal waters. FWC has the final say on these releases.