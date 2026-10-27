Osceola County deputy arrested, accused of excessive force against suspect he arrested

The Brief An Osceola County deputy is accused of using excessive force while arresting a woman for suspected DUI, then lying about what happened on official records, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputy Joeseph Billittier was arrested on several charges, including battering a woman over 65, official misconduct, perjury in official proceedings, and falsifying public or court records. He has been relieved of duty. Osceola Sheriff Christopher Blackmon said he intends to pursue the deputy's termination.



An Osceola County deputy has been arrested, accused of using "an unnecessary amount of force" when arresting a 67-year-old woman suspected of DUI, and then falsely alleging that she was the one who attacked him, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Osceola deputy accused of battering arrested suspect, then lying about what happened

What we know:

Osceola County deputy Joseph Billittier was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including battering a woman over the age of 65, official misconduct, perjury in official proceeding, and falsifying public or court records, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy initially responded to a report of an impaired driver

The backstory:

On Sept. 25, someone called 911 to report that a 67-year-old woman had driven the wrong way on Royal Palm Road and ended up in the median on Simpson Road. Deputy Billittier self-dispatched himself to that scene.

OCSO said Deputy Billittier and other deputies conducted a DUI investigation and arrested the woman for suspected DUI. The woman was handcuffed, and her hands were kept in front of her because she told deputies that she had broken her shoulder months before and used a sling, OCSO said.

Joseph Billittier is accused of battering a 67-year-old woman during a DUI arrest. Credit: Osceola County Inmate Search

While placing the woman in the patrol vehicle, there was some sort of physical interaction between the woman and Deputy Billittier. When both arrived at the jail, staff said the woman needed to be checked out by a doctor before she could be booked.

According to the report, supervisors became concerned after reviewing video from the deputy's bodyworn camera and from the in-car camera, which shows the woman's arrest.

While Deputy Billittier alleged the woman battered him, OCSO said that was not true and alleged Deputy Billittier "used an unnecessary amount of force in handling the arrested suspect."

OCSO opened an investigation, which was reviewed by the State Attorney's Office, and decided to file charges against Billittier.

Osceola Sheriff: ‘This conduct is completely intolerable'

What they're saying:

"The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office operates under a single standard of equal accountability. The badge represents public’s trust, and no one is above the law, especially those sworn to enforce it. Following a thorough investigation, an Osceola County deputy was arrested today and charged with battery on an individual 65 years of age or older, as well as falsification of official records. This conduct is completely intolerable," said Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon in a statement.

"Accountability is not selective. If we demand lawfulness and responsibility from the youth of this community, we must demand an even higher level of integrity from the men and women who wear our uniform. Falsifying documents and harming vulnerable citizens strikes directly at the foundation of our justice system," he said.

Sheriff intends to fire arrested deputy

What's next:

Billittier has been relieved of duty with OCSO, and Sheriff Blackmon said he intends to fire the deputy. The deputy joined OCSO in August 2023. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what the bodycam or in-car video depicts that led to the deputy's arrest. The State Attorney's Office reportedly asked OCSO not to release the video on Tuesday. It's also unclear how the deputy's arrest will impact the woman's alleged DUI case.