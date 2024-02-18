Multiple agencies search for 4 missing boaters in Gulf of Mexico, vehicle and boat trailer left behind

A search is underway in the Gulf of Mexico from Stump Pass to Longboat Pass for four missing men.

The men left Venice around 8 a.m. Saturday and did not return Saturday night as planned, according to a family member.

The group’s vessel is a 1995 23-foot white SportCraft, registration #FL9937HC.

Courtesy: City of Venice

The vehicle and boat trailer the men left behind were found at the Marina Park Boat Ramp, near the Historic Venice Train Depot, according to officials.

The missing boaters are identified as Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port; Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte; Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port; and Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port.

Ruben Mora's son, Juan Raul Mora, says his dad has always loved fishing, which is what the group set out to do on Saturday morning.

According to Juan Mora, one of his dad's friends had just bought the boat last week and had invited the other men to take it out. They actually decided to go early so Ruben Mora could be back to see his family on Saturday night.

Pictured: Ruben Mora courtesy of Juan Raul Mora

Juan Mora says when his family didn't hear from his father, they contacted police.

"My dad its just us and his four boys, unfortunately we just lost one of my brothers. We've been going through a lot, my grandma passed away four months ago, my brother just died, and now my dad's missing, so we're going through a lot, I don't even know how to feel at this point, there's just too much tragedy in my family at this point," shared Juan Mora.

Ruben Mora has diabetes and issues with high blood pressure, so his son is worried that it's been cold and rainy, and he doesn't have access to his medication.

Juan Raul says authorities began trying to track the men's phones and the last time one pinged was Saturday morning near the Siesta Key area.

The search will continue throughout Monday and Coast Guard teams are taking a more extended search while local agencies are searching more parallel to the shore within a nine-mile radius. The Venice Police Department, Sarasota Police Department and Manatee County Sheriff's Office are all helping look for the men.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 941-486-2444.