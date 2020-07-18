Sea turtle hatchlings found in storm drain released to the ocean

After a health assessment by Clearwater Marine Aquarium staff, 87 sea turtle hatchlings “disoriented” after being found in a Florida storm drain, were released back into the ocean overnight on July 15.

According to the aquarium, the “hatchlings were brought to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for a health assessment, and when it was deemed they were all healthy, the team returned to the beach to release them that night.”

The video shows the health assessment processes and the baby turtles’ eventual return to sea.

