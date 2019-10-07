Sea turtle hatchlings being cared for after washing ashore

article

The Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet is caring for more than 200 turtle hatchlings that washed back on shore.

Officials say strong winds and heavy surf pushed the tiny sea turtles back onto shore, where they were found clinging to sargassum seaweed.

(Marine Science Center)

Veterinarians and other turtle care specialists are treating the babies until they are strong enough to be returned to the ocean.

“If you find a washback or endangered hatchling on the beach, do not put it back in the ocean or hold it in standing water,” said Jennifer Winters, Volusia County’s sea turtle habitat conservation manager. “These animals are often exhausted and can barely lift their heads to breathe.”

