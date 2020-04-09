'RVs for MDs': Kind owners lend RVs to those most at-risk of bringing COVID-19 home

Medical professionals and first responders -- really anyone who's working on the front lines against the coronavirus -- need a place to self-isolate.

A Facebook group sprung up a couple of weeks ago called "RVs 4 MDs to Fight the Coronavirus." The purpose is to connect people who have an RV and are willing to loan them to those who work closely with those who have or possibly have COVID-19.

It allows them to still be close to their families and still self-isolate but not put their families in danger.

"They can still be home without being home," said Holly Haggard, co-creator of the organization. "They can still see their families from the fence line or the window or when the kids are out on the trampoline. They can be there in the moment but not so close that they're exposing their families."

At last check, they had 5,500 submissions to their Facebook page from those offering up their RVs and those in need.

LINK: For more information, head over to the "RVs 4 MDs to Fight Coronavirus" Facebook page.

