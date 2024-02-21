American ballerina with dual citizenship arrested in Russia for treason

Russia's main domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service, reported a young woman with dual U.S. citizenship had been arrested on charges of treason .

While the Federal Security Service did not release the woman's name, local reports and the woman’s family have identified her as Ksenia Khavana, a 33-year-old amateur ballerina living in Los Angeles .

A video released in Russia showed Khavana being marched into a courtroom handcuffed with her eyes covered.

Khavana is facing charges of treason for making about a $50 donation to a Ukrainian charity. In a statement, the Russian Federal Security Service is accusing her of raising money, medicine, equipment and ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Since February 2022, she has proactively collected funds in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organizations, which were subsequently used to purchase tactical medicine, equipment, weapons and ammunition by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the FSB said. "In addition, in the United States, this citizen repeatedly took part in public actions in support of the Kyiv regime."

She's facing 20 years in prison.

A law enforcement officer stands guard near the headquarters of the Federal Security Service, Russias main security agency. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)

Khavana’s ex-mother-in-law, Eleonora Srebroski, who lives in Maryland, spoke about Khavana with LiveNOW from FOX .

She said Khavana is a "brilliant person with a kind heart" and was going to visit her family in Russia.

Srebroski also spoke with FOX 11 Los Angeles and said she was very worried about Khavana’s physical being .

FOX News Digital reported that White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the White House and the State Department were aware of reports of the arrest and added that "we are trying to get more information and to secure some consular access to that individual."

"We have seen Putin time and again incarcerating Americans. But, there's going to be a lot of diplomatic back-and-forth, and we're going to find out what the Russians want in exchange for her, and unfortunately my guess is that she will probably be in custody for quite some time," Retired Marine Intelligence officer and National Security expert Hal Kempfer told FOX 11 .

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX 11 Los Angeles and FOX News Digital contributed.