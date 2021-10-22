Rough seas knock 40 shipping containers into Pacific Ocean near Strait of Juan de Fuca

Forty shipping containers are adrift in the Pacific Ocean after rough seas knocked them off of a ship just west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance.

The ship lost the containers around midnight Friday and some of the containers are still floating, the U.S. Coast Guard told FOX 13 News.

Photos captured from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter show containers in the Pacific Ocean.

The vessel is currently anchored near Victoria, British Columbia, and is taking inventory.

Coast Guard crews are flying over the area to monitor the movement of the containers.

RELATED: Experts advise you shop for holidays now as supply chain disruptions worsen

Photos captured from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter show containers in the Pacific Ocean.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram