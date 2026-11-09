Rising St. Johns River threatens Seminole County residents as flooding concerns grow

The Brief Seminole County residents are preparing for weeks of rising St. Johns River water, with flooding already reaching some driveways in Geneva. Emergency officials expect the river to crest near Sanford between Nov. 20 and 23, with water levels potentially remaining high into December. Residents are urged to monitor water levels and use county sandbag locations to protect their homes and property.



Families in Seminole County who are still recovering from past storms are facing another potential flooding threat as water levels along the St. Johns River continue to rise.

In Geneva, residents near Lake Harney are already seeing water reach driveways, with emergency officials warning that the worst may still be ahead.

Families brace for weeks of rising water

John Carter, a Geneva resident who lives along Lake Harney, says he has been closely monitoring the river as water levels slowly climb.

"With the St. Johns River flowing north, anything happens south, it’s going to come by me. I’ve been watching the slow rise of the river," Carter said.

Residents take steps to protect their property

Concerned about rising water and wave action, Carter has placed sandbags around his camper to help protect the property and limit erosion.

"This is what I call my breakwater. I built it because of the wave action. I wanted to keep the erosion down to a minimum," he said.

Carter knows firsthand how devastating flooding can be. Hurricane Ian destroyed his Seminole County home in 2022, forcing him to demolish the property. He is still working to rebuild.

He says the possibility of another prolonged flooding event is bringing back difficult memories for neighbors who have already invested time and money into recovering from previous storms.

"I have other neighbors that stayed and rebuilt, and they’re really nervous. You put all that money and effort into rebuilding, and then all the river comes again," Carter said.

River could crest later this month

Seminole County Emergency Management officials are urging residents to prepare, monitor water levels and take precautions as floodwaters continue moving through the St. Johns River system.

Steven Lerner, division manager with Seminole County Emergency Management, said rainfall that fell in Brevard County will take time to travel north toward Seminole County.

"The rain that hit Brevard County will take its time to work through the St. Johns to get to Seminole County," Lerner said.

Officials are projecting the river could crest in Sanford between Nov. 20 and Nov. 23.

Even after the river reaches its highest point, residents may have to wait weeks before seeing significant improvement. Emergency officials do not expect water levels to recede until well into December.

County offers sandbags for residents

As residents prepare for the possibility of additional flooding, Seminole County has several sandbag distribution locations available to help protect homes and property.

Officials encourage residents to bring a shovel and someone to help fill and transport the sandbags.

With water levels continuing to rise and the expected crest still weeks away, emergency crews are reminding residents not to wait until floodwaters reach their properties before taking precautions.