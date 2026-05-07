Restoration of life-saving rings along Cocoa Beach drags on amid legal battle, recent drownings

The Brief Three people have drowned at Cocoa Beach in less than three weeks, sparking local outrage over the removal of emergency flotation rings. The life-saving stations are currently empty due to an ongoing legal dispute between two organizations, Drown Zero and the Rotary Club, over control of the equipment. Cocoa Beach Commissioners voted Thursday night to grant the City Manager authority over beach safety equipment, bypassing the legal stalemate to get rings back on the sand.



Residents in Cocoa Beach are demanding immediate action after a string of tragedies on the shore.

With three drownings reported in less than three weeks, the community is questioning why life-saving equipment was removed from the sand during a peak safety crisis and is still missing.

Local perspective:

It is a sight locals never expected to see become a point of controversy: life-saving stations standing empty along the shoreline of Cocoa Beach.

For years, these stations provided a final line of defense for swimmers in distress. However, the flotation rings were recently pulled from the sand as two groups — Drown Zero and the Rotary Club — entered a legal battle for control over the program. The timing couldn't have been worse; the dispute has left a void on the beach during a stretch of water conditions that have turned' deadly.

In less than 30 days, three people have lost their lives to drowning in the area. For those who call Cocoa Beach home.

What they're saying:

The frustration inside City Hall tonight was palpable as neighbors urged officials to prioritize lives over litigation.

"I would really like to see the rings put back, period. I don’t care how we get there," said resident Dr. Lance Armstrong.

Others pointed out that the optics of the situation are damaging the city's reputation as a family-friendly destination.

"It is not a good look on Cocoa Beach to have a political debate over safety," added neighbor Nathan Mussleman.

While the legal fight continues, members of Drown Zero told the commission they are ready to act the moment they are given the green light. Scott Wieldman, with Drown Zero International, stated, "We are ready, willing, and able to put stations back on the beach. All we need is permission."

What's next:

City commissioners have voted to give the city manager the authority to manage safety equipment on city property. They have also created a workaround to the legal deadlock.

Mayor Keith Capizzi clarified that the vote allows the city to move "as quickly as possible" to get devices back in the hands of the public.

However, "quickly" is relative. Officials indicated it could still be at least another month before new or returned equipment is officially installed and ready for use. For a community already grieving three losses, the wait continues.