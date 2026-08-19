Puppy left with 2 broken legs after DeLand dog attack, owner says
DELAND, Fla. - At 6-months-old, Louie, a Pomeranian, is full of energy. Cristina Gonzalez, his owner, says her pup loves to play and run around her house.
But now, Louie's daily routine looks different.
Two of his legs are wrapped in casts following what Gonzalez describes as a completely unprovoked attack.
"It has been horrible, honestly. It was traumatizing to see," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez says she was walking Louie through her DeLand neighborhood when she suddenly heard another dog charging at them.
"I was able to turn around and try my best to grab Louie as quick as possible," Gonzalez said.
Despite her quick instincts, she says the other dog was too fast and larger than the tiny Pomeranian.
"The dog was able to yank Louie from his leash and drag him down to the point where he broke his legs," Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez managed to intervene and stop the attack before any bites occurred, scooping up her injured puppy and rushing him straight to a hospital in tears.
The DeLand Police Department confirmed it is actively investigating the incident.
What's next:
Louie begins a long healing process, with surgery likely required in his near future.
Gonzalez remains hopeful that Louie will make a full recovery and eventually be back to running around the house.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 35 reporter Alexus Cleavenger.