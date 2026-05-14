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Pulse Memorial design 60% completed, Orlando officials say

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Published  May 14, 2026 10:19pm EDT
Pulse Memorial Orlando News
FOX 35 Orlando
Pulse Memorial design 60% completed, officials say

Pulse Memorial design 60% completed, officials say

Orlando officials say the Pulse memorial design is now about 60% complete ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 nightclub shooting.

The Brief

    • Orlando officials say the Pulse memorial design is now about 60% complete ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 nightclub shooting.
    • The memorial will honor the 49 victims with a reflecting pool, victims’ names and several spaces for remembrance and healing.
    • City leaders said parts of the original Pulse site will remain preserved as part of the memorial.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ten years in the making, and the City of Orlando says the final design for the Pulse Memorial is now 60% complete.

The memorial will honor the 49 people killed in the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016.

Pulse memorial design

Dig deeper:

City officials said the memorial will feature an elliptical structure with columns displaying each victim’s name and nationality surrounding a reflecting pool located where the nightclub dance floor once stood.

Plans also include a private gathering area enclosed in rainbow-colored glass, a survivors wall and an indoor visitors pavilion designed to encourage reflection and remembrance.

Officials said parts of the original Pulse nightclub site will remain incorporated into the memorial to preserve a physical connection to what happened there.

The memorial will include several features to honor the victims:

Memorial Plaza: An ellipse with columns listing each victim’s name and nationality.

Reflecting Pool: A pool where the nightclub's dance floor once sat.

Gathering Area: A private area enclosed in rainbow glass.

Survivors’ Wall: A wall to honor those who survived the attack.

Indoor Visitors’ Pavilion: A space to save and display parts of the original nightclub, including the Pulse sign.

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Pulse Memorial rendering

During a presentation, one of the memorial’s designers said remembrance requires active engagement, and that the memorial would create a physical connection between what was and what will be.

What's next:

The memorial is expected to be completed by late 2026.

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the City of Orlando and reporting by FOX 35's Marie Edinger. 

Orlando News