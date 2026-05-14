Pulse Memorial design 60% completed, Orlando officials say

The Brief Orlando officials say the Pulse memorial design is now about 60% complete ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 nightclub shooting. The memorial will honor the 49 victims with a reflecting pool, victims’ names and several spaces for remembrance and healing. City leaders said parts of the original Pulse site will remain preserved as part of the memorial.



Ten years in the making, and the City of Orlando says the final design for the Pulse Memorial is now 60% complete.

The memorial will honor the 49 people killed in the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016.

Pulse memorial design

Dig deeper:

City officials said the memorial will feature an elliptical structure with columns displaying each victim’s name and nationality surrounding a reflecting pool located where the nightclub dance floor once stood.

Plans also include a private gathering area enclosed in rainbow-colored glass, a survivors wall and an indoor visitors pavilion designed to encourage reflection and remembrance.

Officials said parts of the original Pulse nightclub site will remain incorporated into the memorial to preserve a physical connection to what happened there.

The memorial will include several features to honor the victims:

Memorial Plaza: An ellipse with columns listing each victim’s name and nationality.

Reflecting Pool: A pool where the nightclub's dance floor once sat.

Gathering Area: A private area enclosed in rainbow glass.

Survivors’ Wall: A wall to honor those who survived the attack.

Indoor Visitors’ Pavilion: A space to save and display parts of the original nightclub, including the Pulse sign.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Pulse Memorial rendering

During a presentation, one of the memorial’s designers said remembrance requires active engagement, and that the memorial would create a physical connection between what was and what will be.

What's next:

The memorial is expected to be completed by late 2026.