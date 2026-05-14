Pulse Memorial design 60% completed, Orlando officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Ten years in the making, and the City of Orlando says the final design for the Pulse Memorial is now 60% complete.
The memorial will honor the 49 people killed in the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016.
Pulse memorial design
Dig deeper:
City officials said the memorial will feature an elliptical structure with columns displaying each victim’s name and nationality surrounding a reflecting pool located where the nightclub dance floor once stood.
Plans also include a private gathering area enclosed in rainbow-colored glass, a survivors wall and an indoor visitors pavilion designed to encourage reflection and remembrance.
Officials said parts of the original Pulse nightclub site will remain incorporated into the memorial to preserve a physical connection to what happened there.
The memorial will include several features to honor the victims:
Memorial Plaza: An ellipse with columns listing each victim’s name and nationality.
Reflecting Pool: A pool where the nightclub's dance floor once sat.
Gathering Area: A private area enclosed in rainbow glass.
Survivors’ Wall: A wall to honor those who survived the attack.
Indoor Visitors’ Pavilion: A space to save and display parts of the original nightclub, including the Pulse sign.
Pulse Memorial rendering
During a presentation, one of the memorial’s designers said remembrance requires active engagement, and that the memorial would create a physical connection between what was and what will be.
What's next:
The memorial is expected to be completed by late 2026.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the City of Orlando and reporting by FOX 35's Marie Edinger.