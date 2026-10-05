Proposal: SpaceX aiming for up to 76 Starship launches a year in Florida

The Brief Federal officials are seeking public input on a proposal allowing SpaceX to launch its Starship rocket up to 76 times a year from Cape Canaveral. Space experts warn frequent launches could disrupt local airports, tourism and the daily lives of residents across Central Florida. Community members can submit feedback on environmental concerns, noise levels and airspace closures to the FAA through Oct. 14.



SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship rocket up to 76 times a year from Space Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, according to its license application with the FAA.

As part of that application process, the FAA said earlier this week that it plans to open a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement related to SpaceX's Starship-Super Heavy operations – and is seeking input from the public.

SpaceX's Starship operations in Florida

The backstory:

SpaceX is moving forward with construction at Space Launch Complex 37 to prepare for its Starship rocket. Under its proposed rocket schedule, SpaceX is preparing for:

Up to 76 launches a year

Up to 152 landings – 76 Super Heavy Booster and 76 Starship vehicle landings

Issuance of temporary airspace closures during rocket launches

As part of that, SpaceX needs to modify its existing vehicle operator license with the FAA to include Starship, the FAA said.

Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement

A Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement will look at potential environmental impacts of those launches.

The agency noted that a 2025 environmental review did not analyze temporary airspace closures, proposed contingency landing areas or specific rocket trajectories.

Space expert: Noise could be a top concern with Starship launches

What they're saying:

Local space expert Ken Kremer said noise remains a top concern because Starship generates 10 times the power than the Falcon 9 rocket. Kremer noted that frequent launches could disrupt airports, and travel and tourism.

"That is going to impact tourists who come here, that is going to impact the regular population here that wants to come in and out of these airports," said Kremer.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if or how Starship launches could or would impact flights at nearby airports. The FAA has not specified when it will start or finish its impact.

FAA wants to hear your thoughts

What you can do:

The FAA is accepting public comments on the proposed launch license update through Oct. 14. Community members can submit feedback, questions and concerns regarding noise, environmental impacts and airspace closures directly through the FAA's online portal.