Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion ahead of next drawing

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The Brief Powerball jackpot surges to an estimated $1 billion ahead of the next drawing. The jackpot is the eighth-largest in the game's history; the largest was a prize of $2.04 billion won in 2022. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:59 p.m. ET.



That's billion with a B. The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion ahead of the next drawing, according to lottery officials.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball during Monday's drawing, prompting the big prize to grow.

The jackpot now has a cash option worth about $433.1 million.

"The growth of this jackpot reflects an extraordinary level of payer interest," said Stephen Durrell, Powerball Product Group Chair and Kansas Lottery Executive Director, in a news release.

Last Powerball jackpot win was in May

The last time someone won the big prize was on May 2, when winning tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot.

The jackpot has rolled over ever since.

It's currently the eighth-largest in the game's history and the largest Powerball jackpot of 2026, according to lottery officials.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever was a massive $2.04 billion won by a single ticket sold in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is set for Aug. 12 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

You can watch the drawing live on the Powerball website.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. For an additional $1 per play, Power Play can be added for a chance to multiply winning non-jackpot winnings.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.

The 10 largest Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.817 billion – Dec. 24, 2025 - Arkansas $1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - California $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California $1 billion (est.) – Aug. 12, 2026 $842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – Michigan $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin