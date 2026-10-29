Powerball jackpot climbs to $760 million
After no ticket matched all the Powerball numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $760 million.
The six winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 11, 13, 16, 47, 60 and a Powerball of 13.
If someone wins the jackpot in the next drawing, they have an option of receiving the prize as a one-time cash payout valued at $326 million.
Jackpot keeps growing
The current jackpot is the third-largest prize of the year so far.
It has rolled over since Aug. 12 when a ticket sold in Illinois won $1.04 billion.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The next drawing is scheduled for Oct. 31. at 10:59 p.m. EDT.
You can watch the drawing live on the Powerball website.
How to play Powerball
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.
The top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots
The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion, which went to a winning ticket sold in California in 2022.
By the numbers:
- $2.04 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California
- $1.817 billion - Dec. 24, 2025 - Arkansas
- $1.787 billion - Sept. 6, 2025 - Missouri, Texas
- $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California
- $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee
- $1.326 billion - April 6, 2024 - Oregon
- $1.08 billion - July 19, 2023 - California
- $1.040 billion - Aug. 12, 2026 - Illinois
- $842.4 million - January 1, 2024 - Michigan
- $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 - Wisconsin
The Source: This story was written based on information released by Powerball lottery officials and from previous FOX 35 reporting.