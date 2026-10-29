Powerball jackpot climbs to $760 million

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The Brief The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $760 million ahead of the next drawing. No ticket matched all the numbers drawn Wednesday night, which were: 11, 13, 16, 47, 60 and a Powerball of 13. The jackpot has rolled over since August, when a single winning ticket for $1.04 billion was sold in Illinois.



After no ticket matched all the Powerball numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $760 million.

The six winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 11, 13, 16, 47, 60 and a Powerball of 13.

If someone wins the jackpot in the next drawing, they have an option of receiving the prize as a one-time cash payout valued at $326 million.

Jackpot keeps growing

The current jackpot is the third-largest prize of the year so far.

It has rolled over since Aug. 12 when a ticket sold in Illinois won $1.04 billion.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next drawing is scheduled for Oct. 31. at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

You can watch the drawing live on the Powerball website.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.

The top 10 biggest Powerball jackpots

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion, which went to a winning ticket sold in California in 2022.

By the numbers:

$2.04 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California

$1.817 billion - Dec. 24, 2025 - Arkansas

$1.787 billion - Sept. 6, 2025 - Missouri, Texas

$1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California

$1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee

$1.326 billion - April 6, 2024 - Oregon

$1.08 billion - July 19, 2023 - California

$1.040 billion - Aug. 12, 2026 - Illinois

$842.4 million - January 1, 2024 - Michigan

$768.4 million - March 27, 2019 - Wisconsin